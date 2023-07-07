HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill that would legalize marijuana consumption for those 21 and older.

State Senators Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) announced the legislation that they say sets the minimum consumption age and provides “appropriate deterrence to keep marijuana out of the hands of anyone under 21.”

Marketing marijuana products to children would be banned under the proposed legislation and workplace requirements would be established. The bill also expunged non-violent marijuana convictions for medical marijuana patients.

The lawmakers say their bill also gives law enforcement the ability to adjudicate driving under the influence and the ability to pursue and stop illegal marijuana sales. It would also grant licenses to sell marijuana to “social and economic equity applicants” and leave room for new and existing licensees.

Medical marijuana patients would also be able to grow a limited number of cannabis plants from their homes for personal use. Lawmakers say the bill “looks to strengthen Pennsylvania’s robust agricultural industry by empowering farmers and craft growers across the state to engage in the cultivation of marijuana in a manner that is safe and regulated.”

“We have a unique and singular opportunity to correct decades of mass incarceration, disproportionate enforcement against marginalized communities, the criminalization of personal choice and the perpetuation of violence, which all materialized from the failed war on drugs,” Street said. “Legalizing the adult use of cannabis will help us fully and equitably fund education, lower property taxes, and address a variety of community needs throughout Pennsylvania.”

The 224 page legislation was referred to the Law and Justice Committee on July 6.

“Legalized adult use of marijuana is supported by an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians and this legislation accomplishes that while also ensuring safety and social equity,” said Laughlin. “With neighboring states New Jersey and New York implementing adult use, we have a duty to Pennsylvania taxpayers to legalize adult-use marijuana to avoid losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax revenue and thousands of new jobs.”