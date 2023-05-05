PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A bipartisan bill is in the works and it aims to help keep Pennsylvania minors safe on social media sites.

State Senators Vincent Hughes (D-Part of Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties) and Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York County) in a memo to Senate members are introducing legislation to protect minors and their mental health from social media. In their proposal, they mention that Commonwealth is facing a mental health crisis according to data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A 2018 study conducted by Pew found that 45% of teens reported feeling overwhelmed by the drama on social media and 26% reported feeling worse about their own lives. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found that 16% of high school students reported being electronically bullied in 2021 and, between 2011-2021, nearly 60% of female students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness while 10% of female students reported attempting suicide,” the Senators wrote.

In their memo, they also mentioned that Bucks County filed a lawsuit against several social media sites which alleged that those platforms have worsened anxiety and depression.

The legislation would do the following:

Require consent from a parent or legal guardian for anyone under 16 to open a social media account;

Notify parents or legal guardians if a child under 16 opens a social media account without proper consent;

Prohibit data mining for any user under 18;

Allow individuals to request deletion of information collected or obtained while the individual was under 18; and

Create a cause of action for parents or legal guardians of minors against social media companies for harm to their children.

The senators also noted that similar legislation passed in states such as Ohio and Connecticut. Along with the Clean Slate for Kids Online Act that was introduced in the United States Senate.