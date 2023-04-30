HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS NEWSPATH) — A bill passed in Harrisburg on Friday is expected to become the first law signed by Governor Josh Shapiro.

The House unanimously passed a bill requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of MRIs and genetic testing for breast cancer. These are two important but expensive ways to catch cancer early. Paying out of pocket has often sent people into women and their families into medical debt.

“One of our members, last year got a bill for $4,700 and some odd dollars. Just regular people can’t afford that and others get them for $1,600. It’s not affordable for the average person,” Pat Halpin-Murphy, President and Founder of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, said.

Supporters of the bill say this will allow both men and women at high risk to get the screenings.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 13,000 women in Pennsylvania alone are affected by breast cancer.