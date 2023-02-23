(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery player in southwest Pa. just won more than $169,000, according to The Lottery.

The prize came from playing the online game “Mine Blowing Jackpot” and is worth $169,550.70. The winner lives in Fayette County.

Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to multiply any prize won up to five times, a chance to unlock five free games, and a chance to activate two different bonus games.



PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.