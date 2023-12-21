PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Perry County just won $126,008.40.

The winner was playing the online lottery game MONOPOLY Property Payout, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The game features a connect-style internet instant game with on High Rise progressive jackpot. You’re given a chance to win an instant cash prize, multiply the total won up to 10 times, and a chance to activate five different bonus games, according to the Lottery.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. You can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.