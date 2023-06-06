ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Pennsylvania resident won a six-figure payday from the Pennsylvania Lottery after playing an online game.

The online lottery game is called “PA Big Winner Spectacular” and a player from Allegheny County won the online prize worth $147,361.20.

PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Gameplay features include a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the Big Keystone Jackpot bonus game.



PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Online players can also buy Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.