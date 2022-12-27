(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has opened up their “With Love Second-Chance Drawing” that offers $210,000 in prizes

Now through February 16, you can enter non-winning scratch-off tickets for a chance to win a top prize of $14,000 and smaller prizes ranging between $4,000 and $400 and even $100 to play online. The following non-winning Scratch-Off tickets may be entered: [$5] Cash Crush, [$2] Love $tinks, and [$1] Steal Your Heart.

Starting Tuesday, January 3, the following non-winning Fast Play tickets are eligible for entry: [$5] Stuck on You, [$2] We Go Together Like, and [$1] Puppy Love.

Each non-winning Cash Crush and Stuck on You ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning Love $tinks and We Go Together Like ticket will receive two entries, and each non-winning Steal Your Heart and Puppy Love ticket will receive one entry. There are no entry multipliers awarded.

Enter by February 16, 2023, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using their Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.

Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. The Lottery said mailed or late entries will not be accepted.

This is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s fourth annual Valentine’s Day-themed second-chance drawing for scratch-off and fast-play games.