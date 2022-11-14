MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While most Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off players win smaller prizes, coupled with some big winners, the lottery has paid out more than $195 million dollars just in October.

A total of $195,529,130 in prizes were claimed including a scratch-off prize of $1 million claimed by a player from Maryland who was at a Sheetz in Adams County.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during October included:

Eight prizes of $500,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Four prizes of $200,000; and

Seven prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the winners section of palottery.com.

While not included in the actual list from the PA Lottery, many scratch-off players won prizes of less than $1,000.

While you never have to rush to claim whatever prize you’ve won, prizes do expire one year from a game’s end-sale date.