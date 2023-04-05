The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time in the history of the game. (Getty Images)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced its annual “Hello, Sunshine Second-Chance Drawing” is now open to players, giving them a chance to win thousands.

From April 4 through May 18, players can enter any winning or non-winning eligible tickets, listed below, for a chance to win $305,000 in prizes, including a top prize of $150,000!

The following tickets can be submitted:

PICK 2

PICK 3

PICK 4

PICK 5

Treasure Hunt

Cash 5 with Quick Cash

Match 6 Lotto

Cash 4 Life

Keno Tickets

Players can enter through the VIP Players Club on their website or use scan-to-enter on the official Pennsylvania Lottery app.

The second chance drawing excludes any draw games tickets that were purchased online.