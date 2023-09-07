MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Reedsville, man is facing murder charges after a Maryland man was reported missing on Monday.

Brandon Holbrook, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Shynmanski – Photo from Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

On Sept. 4 deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. A concerned family member told police that Joseph Anthony Shynmanski, 51, of Huntingtown, Maryland had not returned home.

After an extensive search, police determined foul play was suspected and believed Holbrook to be involved. Police said they have not found Shynmanski yet.

With officers in Maryland gathering this information, detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau (CIB) traveled to Reedsville and executed several search warrants against Holbrook.

Holbrook is currently in the Mifflin County Prison awaiting extradition. Police do believe this was an isolated incident and do not have any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this case is asked to please contact Det. W. Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s office at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case: 23-62906.