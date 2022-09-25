PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Bucks County native was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a health care clinic volunteer twice.

Mar Houck, 48, was charged with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The act makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure anyone that is a provider of reproductive health care.

Houck made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, Sept. 23. According to the Department of Justice press release, the accusations stem from two separate instances. Both instances occurred on October 13, 2021, at the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center on Locust Street in Philadelphia.

Houck allegedly assaulted the victim, a Planned Parenthood escort, by shoving them to the ground when they were trying to escort patients back to their car.

According to the release, the second assault came after the victim attempted to verbally confront Houck. Houck then forcefully shoved the victim back to the ground and caused injuries.

The victim had to seek medical attention.

“Assault is always a serious offense, and under the FACE Act, if the victim is targeted because of their association with a reproductive healthcare clinic, it is a federal crime,” U.S. Attorney Romero said. “Our Office and the Department of Justice are committed to prosecuting crimes which threaten the safety and rights of all individuals.”

“Put simply, violence is never the answer,” Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division said. “Violating the FACE Act by committing a physical assault is a serious crime for which the FBI will work to hold offenders accountable.”

Pennsylvania GOP nominee Doug Mastriano issued the following response on the arrest of Mark Houck.

“The continued weaponization of the FBI and persecution by Joe Biden’s DOJ against ordinary Americans is an outrage.” “This morning, a heavily armed SWAT team of dozens of FBI agents raided the home of Mark Houck of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with his wife and terrified children inside over a case that was long thrown out by the District Court in Philadelphia,” Mastriano said. “Mark and Ryan-Marie Houck’s seven children were traumatized and in tears, as they witnessed their parents held at gunpoint and their father hauled away in handcuffs. “Citizens across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania join me in expressing our outrage at this early-morning raid executed on a young family. This show of force carried out by the Biden regime against ordinary Americans is an abuse of power that stands against the fundamental principles on which our country was founded. “As Governor, I will not allow the police state of Joe Biden to enforce his persecution against his political enemies on sacred Pennsylvania soil. Not on my watch,” Mastriano added.

If Houck is convicted he will face a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines up to $350,000.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anita Eve and DOJ Trial Attorney Sanjay Patel of the Civil Rights Division.