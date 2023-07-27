DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A longtime suspect in the death of a Pennsylvania woman whose body was found in her home 16 years ago has now been charged with homicide.

Charles Earl Ream, 53, of Latrobe was arrested Wednesday and remains jailed without bail. Court officials said there was not a defense lawyer on file to represent him and a text seeking comment was sent to his phone.

Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang in her Derry Township home.

Lang was last seen alive about 24 hours before a friend found her body surrounded by a pool of blood in her living room. Lang’s skull had been fractured, her throat was cut and her left ring finger was broken. The home, which authorities have described in court papers as a hub for drug activity, was ransacked and had a strong odor of marijuana. A rear door had been forced open, according to the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney’s Office.

Through a search of her cell phone records, state troopers discovered the person to contact and see Samantha had been Charles Ream. Ream told police he met with Lang at her home and ultimately bought three bags of heroin from her, authorities said.

Several known informants to state police were interviewed and allegedly told officers that Ream had spoken about killing Samantha and alleged it transpired over drugs and a possible foiled drug deal, according to the Westmoreland County PA District Attorney’s Office.

An unidentified male informant spoke with investigators and said Ream described killing the woman but said he had only gone there to break her fingers to learn where she kept her drugs.

Two months ago, a female informant told police she had overheard Ream telling others that he “did it” and “made a mistake,” according to court documents. She told police Ream said, “I have a daughter now,” and, “I don’t want to get in trouble for something I was involved in from the past.”

“This was a collaborative effort among our dedicated Assistant District Attorneys and investigators from Pennsylvania State Police who never gave up on this case and I commend them for their diligence. I cannot imagine the pain, anguish and grief the Lang family has suffered after all of this time. After 16 years, the perseverance and commitment shown to this investigation led to this arrest today and we hope it begins to bring justice and some relief to Samantha Lang’s family.” District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 9.