LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania man got himself into hot water while watching “On Patrol: Live” and allegedly sending a message that “I would kill [Deputy] Royce James,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s office said.

Jason Senseman, 51 (Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Senseman, 51, of Jonestown, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with making written threats to kill, the Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Senseman allegedly admitted to writing the messages while drinking and watching the show “On Patrol: Live” where Deputy James was featured. The messages, sent to the show’s Facebook page, said “I would kill Royce James” and “I’m not scared of killing anyone,” and continued saying that some of the officers on the show are worthy of death.

Those running the show’s social media page reached out to the Sheriff’s Office Sunday who then made contact with Pennsylvania State Police who were allegedly already familiar with Senseman.

When asked by a state trooper, Senseman allegedly said he sent the messages while watching and drinking and that no one else uses his phone or Facebook account.

Senseman’s charge is a second-degree felony that carries a bond of $100,000. He will be extradited to Volusia County at a later date.

Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood plans to meet him alongside Deputy James before transport to the Volusia County Branch Jail.