WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a grand jury for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan and Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.

Rodney Thomas, 50, of Canonsburg, Pa. has been indicted on one count for allegedly shooting and killing a mature bald eagle with an air rifle around the date of May 12 in Mt. Pleasant, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Thomas is facing a maximum total sentence of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

“This Office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife

offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles—the United States’ national bird since 1782,” U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said. “This prosecution is the result of strong coordination with our state and local partners at the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Mt. Pleasant Township Police Department.”

“The bald eagle is our national bird and is widely known as being symbolic of our independence as a country,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said. “A symbolic species such as the bald eagle deserves our protection. My office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department worked diligently coordinating with each other to identify and charge the individual responsible and bring him to justice.”

Assistant United States Attorney Nicole A. Stockey is prosecuting this case on behalf of the

government.

The following services were involved in this investigation: