PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges of embezzlement — from veterans he worked with — and fraud after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti, Cory Mizell is facing five counts that include embezzling money from veterans as an employee of the United States between October 2020 and February 2021.

Mizell is also facing charges of mail fraud from an incident in June 2020.

Mizell could be looking at a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General and Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A Mizell is presumed innocent until proven guilty.