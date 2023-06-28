BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing his mother and aunt, then holding the grandmother hostage inside a home, police report.

Benjamin Selby, 43 (Beaver County Prison)

According to court documents, the New Sewickley Township police arrested 43-year-old Benjamin Selby on homicide charges Saturday, June 24 after they said they were called to a home by Selby’s cousin who claimed they heard “15 shots” being fired.

The caller claimed on the phone that his cousin, Selby, was the shooter and he was pretty sure his mother was killed.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the courts, township police arrived to find Selby inside the house with the cousin unsure where the grandmother was. Police noted that he was visibly upset and unsure if his family was still alive inside.

Police awaited the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit and they were able to make entry into the house after roughly 90 minutes, the complaint shows. Inside, officers said they found Selby’s mother and aunt deceased with the grandmother being held captive next to one of the bodies.

Selby was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators did not say what might have sparked the shootings from Selby as of this writing.

Selby was arraigned on homicide charges and placed in Beaver County Prison with bail being denied.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.