PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Three men, including one from Pennsylvania, were the first to be convicted of felony assault charges for their actions in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capital riot.

Peter J. Schwartz, 49, of Uniontown, Pa. was convicted at trial in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 7. His convictions include four counts of felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding, and other related charges.

According to documents, Schwartz and his wife Shelly Stallings, who pleaded guilty to charges in August, were in Washington D.C. and were at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Around 2:28 p.m., Schwartz was at the front of the police line and threw a folding chair at the officers. He later claimed to a friend that he “Started a riot” by “throwing the first chair.”

Evidence also shows Schwartz stole police-issued duffle bags full of O.C. (pepper) spray canisters. Schwartz then distributed the canisters to others and then proceeded to use the pepper spray against officers as he was wielding an MK-46 canister and a wooden tire thumper.

Along with Schwartz, two other men have been convicted.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana, California, was convicted of one count of felony

assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and one

count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Markus Maly, 48, of Fincastle, Virginia, was convicted of two counts of felony assault,

resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon and one count of

interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Official documents show that at the time Schwartz was handing out canisters of the spray, Maly pushed through the crowd toward a group of police officers trying to escape up onto the inaugural stage and sprayed them with his own pepper spray.

Schwartz and Maly then followed officers up into the lower west terrace tunnel, where they were joined by defendant Brown and dozens of other rioters. During this, Brown dove towards the front of the police line and sprayed them with yet more pepper spray.

The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous

weapon carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, as does the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder carries a statutory maximum of five years in prison. All charges carry potential financial penalties.

A sentencing date has not yet been determined, but it is expected to take place in early 2023.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Additional assistance was provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Western District of Virginia, and the Central District of California.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Pittsburgh Field Office, Louisville Field Office, Los Angeles Field Office, Richmond Field Office.