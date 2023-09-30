WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bolivar man was found guilty on Friday of trying to kidnap a woman earlier this year, according to KDKA/CBS Pittsburgh.

Frank Springer, 56, was found guilty of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats for trying to kidnap an 18-year-old girl who was jogging in Ligonier Township.

Springer will now spend 25 to 50 years in prison.

On Jan. 8, the young woman was jogging through Ligonier Borough when Springer passed her on Route 381, according to the victim. She told detectives she saw him turn around, stopped his car and began walking towards her with a gun in his hands.

The woman told police that Springer fired a shot near her as she was trying to get her to come with him. He also threw her phone into the creek and tried to force her into his vehicle.

According to the original report, the victim fought back and pushed the gun away and was eventually helped by a passerby who stopped.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli called the victim brave, saying she showed strength and willpower in fighting off her attacker and then testifying about it in court, according to KDKA.