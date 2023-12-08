PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling Honduran nationals and cocaine into the United States.

Carl Allison, 47, of Pittsburgh, conspired with at least seven other people to bring the Honduran nationals and cocaine into the U.S., according to court documents.

In February 2022, Allison and others attempted to illegally bring 23 Honduran migrants and at least 53 pounds of cocaine from Utila, Honduras to Cocodrie, La., aboard a vessel owned by Allison. Each migrant paid up to $20,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.

Court documents show that at some point during a trip from Honduras in February 2022, the vessel had engine trouble in the Gulf of Mexico. Before they could get a boat to bring the fuel, the U.S. Coast Guard found them, towing them to shore.

Officials said that Allison participated in the scheme for roughly three years and he, along with his cohorts, smuggled at least 15 migrants into the U.S. on each voyage. Once in the U.S. Allison and the others would place the migrants in factories and other businesses.

Allison pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens to the United States for financial gain and conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Three co-conspirators, all Honduran nationals, pleaded guilty earlier this year for their roles in the scheme. Darrel Martinez, 41, and Josue Flores-Villeda, 36, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Allison. Lenord Cooper, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to aid and assist aliens to enter the United States unlawfully and attempting to bring aliens to the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

HSI Houma, Louisiana, investigated the case, with assistance from HSI Pittsburgh, HSI Atlanta, and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations, Louisiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, North Huntington Township Police, and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office also provided valuable assistance.