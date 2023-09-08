(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking human body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School and a mortuary in Arkansas.

Jeremy Pauly, 41 (US Attorney’s Office)

Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Thompson, pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 7, to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Pauley admitted to his role in a nationwide network of people who bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

In the plea, Pauley admitted to purchasing the human remains from multiple people and knew they were stolen. He also admitted to selling them to others, at least one of whom also knew they were stolen, Karam said.

Five other people have also been indicted in the crime ring.

The individuals charged along with Pauley as a result of the investigation are pending trial:

Cedric Lodge, age 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire;

Katrina Maclean, age 44, of Salem, Massachusetts;

Joshua Taylor, age 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania;

Denise Lodge, age 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire; and

Mathew Lampi, age 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota.

The indictments allege that from 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, located in Boston, Massachusetts, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.

Lodge allegedly transported the remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements over text and social media.

At times, Lodge allegedly allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase. On some occasions, Taylor transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania. On other occasions, the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state.

Maclean and Taylor allegedly sold the stolen remains for profit, including to Pauley.

Pauley also allegedly purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium. Scott allegedly stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families.

Scott allegedly sold the stolen remains to Pauley and shipped them to Pauley in Pennsylvania. Pauley sold many of the stolen remains he purchased to other individuals, allegedly including Matthew Lampi. Lampi and Pauley bought and sold from each other over an extended period and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments.

Additionally, Scott has been indicted in federal court in Arkansas for her role in the conspiracy and for defrauding the mortuary that employed her.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.