WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A retired Pennsylvania teacher has been sentenced in federal court for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with children, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ announced that 67-year-old retired special education teacher Craig Alex Levin, 67, of King of Prussia, will serve 35 years in prison in this case.

According to court documents, between 2016 and 2019, Levin traveled to the Philippines nine times — each time for the purpose of engaging in sex with disadvantaged minors. In Levin’s own words: the children were hungry or needed money for medicine for family members.

In May 2019, the Philippine National Police arrested Levin as he was about to enter the elevator at his hotel with a 15-year-old girl. Upon search of his hotel room, police located several notebooks containing the names and ages of hundreds of girls, whom he rated based on several categories, including age. Only girls under the age of 18 received a top score of 10. There were multiple children as young as 12 listed in the notebooks.

In June 2022, Levin pleaded guilty to six counts charging him with foreign travel to engage in sex with a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and distribution and transportation of child pornography.

The FBI and Philippine National Police investigated the case.