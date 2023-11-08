INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2016 double murder.

Nathaniel Price, now 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and robbery for what happened when he was 18, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Wednesday.

Price was sentenced to 65 to 130 years in prison as part of his agreement.

Price, with two co-defendants, was charged with killing Timothy Gardner and his girlfriend Jaqueline Brink during a robbery at the man’s home in 2016.

Price also pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person, Henry added.

“In an attempt to steal money, the defendant callously took the lives of two individuals. First, killing someone he knew, and then proceeding to kill someone who happened to be a witness to the crime,” said Attorney General Henry. “I hope today’s plea brings closure to the family and loved ones of the victims. While we cannot bring back the lives that were lost, the defendant will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Through the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police said that Price and two others went to Gardner’s home with the intention of robbing him on Oct. 27, 2016. One of the men beat Gardner with a metal pipe before Price killed him. Investigators said that Prince then went upstairs and killed Brink, who was a witness to everything.

One of the defendants, Justin Stevenson, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for his role, according to the Indiana Gazette.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Deputy Attorney General Heather Serrano. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges in 2016.

The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General from the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.