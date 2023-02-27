(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man will have to wait a bit longer to fly into space.

Pittsburgh native Woody Hoburg was set to pilot a mission to the international space station Monday, but they had to delay the launch after Space-X had an issue with the ignition system.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen (spacecraft commander) and Warren “Woody” Hoburg (pilot) join United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi (mission specialist) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev (mission specialist) for the flight on the SpaceX Dragon “Endeavour” spacecraft.

Below are a few highlights of ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations that will be supported during this six-month mission:

A variety of research from federal funding institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) will launch over a series of NASA-contracted resupply missions to the space station. Two investigations from the ISS National Lab and NIH Tissue Chips in Space initiative will launch in the coming weeks, both studying heart muscle tissue in microgravity to better understand heart disease and test new potential therapeutics. Additionally, NSF is funding multiple projects in the areas of physical science and tissue engineering seeking to advance fundamental research.



Over the next six months, several private-sector partners will leverage the ISS National Lab to advance scientific knowledge for application to products on Earth. These partners range from Fortune 500 companies seeking to improve therapeutic manufacturing processes to innovative startups aiming to advance drug manufacturing technology and develop platforms to test new therapies.



The space station is an ever-evolving research platform, and multiple projects aim to validate new facilities and capabilities for space-based research. One such study will test an updated bioprinter capable of printing human cells and tissues in microgravity that may one day be used to treat patients on Earth.



A strategic priority for the ISS National Lab is to help inspire the next generation of researchers and explorers. Multiple student-led projects will fly and be performed by the Crew-6 astronauts. These include investigations from programs like Genes in Space, which holds an annual competition for young investigators to design genetic experiments, with the winning projects launched to station. Over the years, this program has yielded multiple publications in scientific journals that are informing the scientific community on the potential of space-based research, while enabling student curiosity in space and science.

Hoburg was named in 2020 as an astronaut ready to launch when NASA was discussing a 2024 moon landing, according to the Associated Press.

Hoburg holds degrees from MIT and Berkley. The launch to the space station will happen this Thursday, according to Space-X.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.