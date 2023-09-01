WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man played the lottery and ended up winning the $1.06 million jackpot for his birthday.

The birthday boy, 68-year-old Don Goulding Sr., bought the jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket from the Thursday, July 13 drawing at S & S Corner Market on Apollo Road in Mount Pleasant.

Goulding told Lottery officials that he bought the ticket after work and found out later that day he matched all the numbers to win the jackpot.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” Goulding said.

Goulding, who said he works as a part-time auto part delivery driver, told lottery officials he was excited and told a friend who just happened to be walking by his home at the time.

When asked about his wife, Goulding said that she was “shocked.”

The next day, Goulding went back to S & S.

“I said, ‘You sold a winner last night!’” said Goulding.

Goulding added that he plays the lottery when the jackpots get big and that he’ll probably save most of this million-dollar prize.

“Congratulations to Don and we wish him a happy belated birthday,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“Congratulations to Don for winning this prize! We were so excited to be the ticket-selling location!” said Lori Dailey, S & S Corner Market owner.

The Match 6 Lotto game’s record jackpot was a $7.3 million prize won by a single winning ticket sold in Cambria County for the Oct. 3, 2013, drawing.