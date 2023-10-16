WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man has been on an “amazing ride”- since winning the million-dollar jackpot on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner, 70-year-old Stephen Vanzuidan, was recently presented with a giant check from the PA Lottery to commemorate his big win.

Western Regional Sales Manager Victoria Holman, Winner Stephen Vanzuiden, Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne

“I can’t seem to shake this feeling,” Vanzuiden told Lottery officials. “This has been an amazing ride.”

Vanzuiden said he bought the “$1 Million? Seriously” ticket Sept. 22 and claimed his winnings Sept. 25. Buttermilk Hollow SHOP ‘n SAVE in West Mifflin will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Vanzuiden said he’s been playing scratch-offs for more than 30 years and he started buying the ticket when it first came out in April and it’s been good to him — often winning his money back.

A friend of Vanzuiden’s congratulated him after a little bit of jealousy, he told the PA Lottery.

“I told a good buddy of mine since we both like to play the Lottery. He said he was a little jealous initially but congratulated me after,” he said.

Vanzuiden is a retired salesman and said he plans to use the winnings to enjoy his hobby of flying and collecting silver coins from around the world. He said being a licensed pilot is an expensive hobby and this will help.

“Congratulations to our newest millionaire, Stephen, on his prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to players like Stephen, and retailer partners like Buttermilk Hollow SHOP ‘n SAVE, the Lottery is able to continue generating proceeds to pay for life-sustaining programs and services that older Pennsylvanians rely on every day.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The $20 “$1 Million? Seriously” scratch-off ticket launched April 18 across the Commonwealth and has a grand prize of one million dollars.