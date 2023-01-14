(WTAJ) — The new year marks a change to the Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards, here’s what you can expect.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced all 2023 medical marijuana patient and caregiver cards will come with a slightly different look.

Old ID cards on Left- New 2023 ID cards on Right

While the card may look different, there is no change whatsoever to its function. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said all IDs, new and old, will still work the exact same.

Current patients and caregivers also do not have to change their ID if it was issued before Jan. 1, 2023, they will just need to wait until their current ID expires.

All dispensaries have also been notified and will accept both cards moving forward.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, visit their website.