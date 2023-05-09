HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bradley Cooper will be at the annual Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner and there will also be a special musical performance by country singer Gabby Barrett.

The 39th Annual PA Chamber Dinner being called a “Celebration of Pennsylvania” will be at the Hershey Lodge on Monday, Oct. 2. The event will start at 4:30 p.m. with a name badge pick up and will end at 9:30 p.m.

After the dinner, there will be a fireside chat with the Philadelphia native, nine-time Oscar-nominated actor, director, writer, and producer, Cooper.

“As the Pennsylvania Chamber strives to showcase what sets our state apart and attract top talent to market the Commonwealth, Bradley Cooper stands out as one of the most well-known and respected Pennsylvanians and entertainers in the world,” PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to chat with him about his ongoing connections to his home state, his incredible film career and lessons in leadership, his love for PA sports teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, and how we can all work together to elevate Pennsylvania on the national and global stage.”

Following the chat for the first time ever in the PA Chamber Dinner history will be a musical performance by multi-platinum recording artist Barrett who is a Pittsburgh native.

“Gabby Barrett hails from western Pennsylvania, and from her breakout appearance on American Idol to the steady stream of top hits she’s released since, there’s no doubt that she is one of the fastest rising stars in the country,” Bernstein said. “We can’t wait to have her launch our dinner’s inaugural musical performance and showcase Pennsylvania’s incredible homegrown talent. This is an event no one will want to miss!”

Cooper is currently working on Maestro, a story he co-wrote and is directing, producing, and starring in. He has also starred in many other movies including Oscar-nominated ones like American Sniper, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. He directed the movie, A Star Is Born which was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

Barrett’s number one hit, “I Hope,” went seven-times platinum after sitting on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 27 weeks. Her singles “Pick Me Up,” and “The Good Ones,” are also platinum, hits, and her album “GoldMine” has been streamed more than two billion times. Barrett will be touring this summer with Kane Brown.

Registration is required to attend and can be done in advance online. Currently, tickets are not for individual sale, but they will be at a later date.