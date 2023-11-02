HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania nurse is facing more charges after allegedly administering lethal amounts of insulin and killing 17 patients.

Heather Pressdee, 41, was previously charged in May for her mistreatment of three patients. On Nov. 2, the Office of the Attorney General filed charges for the mistreatment of 19 additional patients at five different care facilities between 2020 and this year.

Pressdee is accused of administering lethal amounts of insulin to patients, some who were diabetic and required it, and some who were not. In total, seventeen patients died who had been cared for by Pressdee, Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

She was arraigned on Thursday by the Honorable Maura Palumbi, the judge assigned to the charges filed in May. Pressdee remained in custody at Butler County Prison without bail.

“The allegations against Ms. Pressdee are disturbing. It is hard to comprehend how a nurse, trusted to care for her patients, could choose to deliberately and systematically harm them,” said Attorney General Henry. “The damage done to the victims and their loved ones cannot be overstated. Every person in a medical or care facility should feel safe and cared for, and my office will work tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable for her crimes and protect care-dependent Pennsylvanians from future harm.”

The alleged crimes happened while Pressdee, a registered nurse, was employed at Concordia at Rebecca Residence, Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Guardian), Quality Life Services Chicora, Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Henry said that Pressee would typically give the insulin on the overnight shifts when staffing was low.

The victims ranged in age from 43 to 104.

In total, Pressdee is charged regarding her mistreatment of 22 patients.

Pressdee is charged with first-degree murder in the cases where physical evidence is available to support the cause of death. Attempted murder is charged in the cases where the victims either survived the excessive dosage of insulin, or the cause of death could not be determined.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Heather Pressdee is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General’s tipline at 888-538-8541.