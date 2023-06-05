HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States marks Veteran’s Day every November, but there has never been a day specifically dedicated to the women who have served in the armed forces. That’s about to change in a big way.

Women have been serving in the military since before the United States was formed. But 2023 will be the first time Pennsylvania will celebrate June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day.

With a week until Women’s Veterans Day, Senator and former Army Lieutenant Tracy Pennycuick led a ceremony at the Pennsylvania Capitol.

“Today, we pay particular tribute to women veterans who served in the military and then answered the call to public service in Pennsylvania — legislature and executive branch,” Pennycuick said.

On June 12, 1948, President Truman signed a bill that allowed women to be a full part of the United States Military. Now, 75 years later, those women have an opportunity to be recognized nationwide.

The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act allowed women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Like Pennycuick, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a retired Army colonel, is a veteran who says a day to honor the women who stepped up to serve their country is long overdue.

“It’s an exciting moment to officially recognize the great impact that more than three million women have had on our nation’s military since the American Revolution,” Garrity said.