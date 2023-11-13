HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The holiday travel season is almost here and the Shapiro Administration is reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads.

The Shapiro Administration, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike), National Weather Service (NWS) and AAA spoke Monday to remind drivers to wear their seat belts, drive sober and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel.

“We must all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities,” PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said. “No matter how far or near you travel, we want everyone to arrive safely. Please designate a sober driver this holiday season. And buckle up! Your seat belt is your best defense against reckless drivers.”

Monday’s announcement coincides with Operation Safe Holiday along with the “Click it or Ticket” Thanksgiving Enforcement Mobilization which will run through Nov. 26. PSP is also holding child safety seat fitting clinics.

Through Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and regular safety patrols starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22 through New Year’s. This is in an effort to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs and alcohol.

According to PennDOT data, during the 2022 holiday travel period beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and running through January 2, 2023, there were 1,111 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in 41 fatalities and 661 suspected serious injuries. During the same timeframe, there were 387 drug-related crashes, resulting in 44 fatalities and 287 suspected serious injuries.

For more information about Operation Safe Holiday click here.