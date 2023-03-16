JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Pennsylvania and Ohio were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

The Indictment named Raheem Hurst, 25, of Garfield Heights, Ohio; Samantha Jones, 40,

of Arnold, Pa.; and Leah Jackson, 37, of New Kensington, Pa.

According to the indictment, from September 2022 to March 2, 2023, Hurst, Jones, and Jackson conspired to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a cocaine mixture.

As per the law, the three will be facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based on the offenses’ seriousness and the defendant’s prior criminal history.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf

of the government.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland

Security Investigations conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

