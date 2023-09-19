HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bipartisan bill that would give Pennsylvania parents a lot more control over their kids’ use of social media is advancing to the State Capitol.

York County Republican Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill is sponsoring the bill, along with Philadelphia Democrat Vince Hughes.

Among other things, the bill would require social media companies to get express parental consent for minors to create new accounts, and parents would be able to sue the platforms if any minor suffers physical or mental harm or are able to access harmful content.

The bill passed the Communications and Technology Committee and will now head to the full Senate.