WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The adoptive parents of a 5-year-old have been charged with homicide after the boy died in a hospital in February, District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced.

Jacob N Maloberti, 33, and Lauren E. Maloberti, 34, both of Delmont, are facing charges of homicide and child endangerment after their adopted 5-year-old Landon died on February 7 at Children’s Hospital.

Detectives and Delmont police began investigating allegations of severe child abuse in January. This abuse ultimately led to Landon’s death, Ziccarelli said. Landon was initially taken to AHN Hempfield on January 30 after becoming unconscious. He was then taken to Children’s Hospital where he died eight days later.

According to a statement by Ziccarelli, Landon was in the care of his adoptive parents, Jacob and Lauren, leading up to his death.

A forensic examination showed previous injuries and evidence of abuse, Ziccarelli added.

Both parents have been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and child endangerment. Lauren is also facing a charge of murder in the first degree.

Bail was denied and both were placed in Westmoreland County Prison.

“Tragically, Landon suffered abuse and trauma over the span of his short life. We intend to prosecute this case with the dignity and honor Landon deserves,” Ziccarelli said. “I thank the tireless team of investigators, Assistant District Attorneys, the incredible medical and social services team at UPMC Children’s, AHN Hempfield and the many assisting agencies in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties who have worked collaboratively as we pursue justice for Landon.”

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

“In the 25 years I have been working for the Delmont Police Department, we have never faced an incident like this,” Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar added. “All of the officers with Delmont Police worked many long hours on this case with the District Attorney’s Office. I want to thank the community of Delmont for their support and patience while this case was investigated. Finally, I want to thank District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli and her team for their support and resources that made this arrest possible.”