MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mega Millions jackpot went untouched Tuesday night, bringing it to over $1.25 billion. Here’s how Pennsylvania players made out.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, there were no big million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania this time around. However, five lucky players did make off with a $10,000 win as more than 240,000 tickets worth between $2 and $2,000 were sold.

The $10,000 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and the Mega Ball. If they would have purchased the Megaplier, the tickets would have been worth $40,000.

Winning Mega Millions Numbers for Tuesday, August 1:

Winning Numbers: 08 24 30 45 61

Megaball: 12

Megaplier: 04

While the jackpot was missed again, Mega Millions officials said eight tickets matched all five numbers winning $1 million dollars in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin. One of those tickets, sold in Texas, had the Megaplier bringing their winnings to $4 million.

With no jackpot winners being sold, Friday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $1.25 billion, or $625,300,000 for a cash lump sum.