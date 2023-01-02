PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Allegheny County, sources tell CBS affiliate KDKA-TV.

Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. Sources say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been the chief since 2018. He died at the scene, according to sources, while the other officer was shot in the leg. Police say the officer is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Sources say there was an altercation Monday between the suspect, McIntire and another officer where gunfire was exchanged. Sources added that the suspect, who was wounded in the shootout, carjacked a vehicle and police are looking for him.

Sources say 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan was killed in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Police put out a “be on the lookout” alert for Lamont’s stolen vehicle, a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy with Pennsylvania license plate GMA8620. Police say the people who were carjacked by Lamont were not injured.

McIntire was named chief in 2018 after working his way up through the ranks from patrol officer and sergeant.