UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police announced that the two teens were apprehended overnight in Fayette County after a foot chase.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Greensburg, and Troop B, Uniontown Stations, were assisted by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two teens who escaped a detention center Saturday night and may now be armed.

On Dec. 9 at around 8:30 p.m. Robert Anthony Cogdell, 14, of Jeannette, and Braedon Matthew Dickinson, 16, of Connellsville, left the Westmoreland County Juveline Detention Center and have not been found.

It’s believed the duo stole a truck after South Greensburg Police were called about a stolen truck Sunday morning. The truck, pictured below, is a white 2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch and it was reported there was a .45 caliber handgun on the truck at the time.

Cogdell is described as a Black male, 5’10” tall and 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Dickinson is described as a Black male, 5’09” tall and 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe they may have stolen the Ford and may be traveling to the Jeannette, Monessen, or Uniontown areas.

Anyone with information or who may see the duo and the Ford truck is asked to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or dial 911.