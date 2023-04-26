HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than one million doses of Narcan have been purchased and distributed across Pennsylvania thanks to a state program.

The Shapiro Administration announced the Naloxone for First Responders Program helped provide the now over-the-counter drug they say has since reversed over 24,000 opioid overdoses. The state program is housed within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Naloxone saves lives. That is why access to and distribution of this opioid overdose reversal medication is so critical,” Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. “We are proud to work with our state and local partners every day to keep Pennsylvanians alive and decrease the chances of a fatal overdose. The Shapiro Administration is committed to making naloxone readily available.”

According to the Shapiro Administration, 656,568 kits of Narcan have been distributed in the state including 249,024 kits of naloxone given directly to organizations serving high-need communities over the last two years.

Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped.

Narcan is a brand of naloxone nasal spray that was recently approved by the FDA for over-the-counter use.