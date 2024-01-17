PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Michelle Henry is leading a coalition of 26 states asking for restrictions in the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) by telemarketers.

Henry, along with the other states’ attorney generals, is sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) emphasizing the potential harm in the use of AI and asking the FCC to strongly restrict such usage.

In November, the FCC posted a Notice of Inquiry, in which it requested input on the implications and usage of A.I. technology in consumer communications and how the technology fits under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). Specifically, the FCC inquired about the potential ability of A.I. technologies to act as the functional equivalent of a live agent.

Attorney General Henry led the comment letter to the FCC, saying marketers wanting to use AI to impersonate a human voice should be required to follow the TCPA’s rules and regulations concerning “artificial voices,” including obtaining the prior express written consent from consumer targets.

“Technology is advancing and expanding, seemingly, by the minute, and we must ensure these new developments are not used to prey upon, deceive, or manipulate consumers,” Attorney General Henry said. “This new technology cannot be used as a loophole to barrage consumers with illegal calls. I commend the partners in this bipartisan coalition for seeing the potential harm A.I. can present to consumers already overwhelmed by robocalls and text communications.”

Pennsylvania was joined by the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Washington D.C.

Hawaii

Illinois

Massachusetts

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Washington

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A copy of the comment letter can be found here.