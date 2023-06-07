PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — If you are still looking for your “fish in the sea” aka person, Pennsylvania might be the place to look.

A new study from Mark Broumand, a jewelry maker, analyzed Google search data over the last 12 months, looking at 16 search terms.

Broumand then compared those against the population of each state to reveal the rate of searches per 100,000 residents. Below are the top 10 romantic states.

1. New Jersey

New Jersey, known for its beautiful beaches and limitless entertainment, has been crowned the most romantic, with an average of 1,057 monthly searches per 100,000 people.



The northeastern state is searching for ‘wedding venues’ more than any other romantic term, coming in at 9,092 times per month.



‘Romantic restaurants’ (8,692) and ‘wedding venues near me’ (5,292) also made the top three most searched for romantic terms.

2. Delaware

Second on the list is Delaware. Home to romantic beaches with scenic views of Delaware Bay, this state has an average monthly search volume of 1,035 for every 100,000 people.



Here, people are searching for ‘engagement rings’ a total of 2,650 times per month.



The research also uncovered 1,983 searches for ‘florists near me’ and 957 for ‘wedding venues near me’.

3. New York

New York takes a bronze medal as the third most romantic state, with 1,021 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.



These include ‘engagement rings’ with 56,833 searches and ‘florists near me’ with 32,958 searches.



New Yorkers are also interested in seeing love on the screen, with 10,366 average monthly searches for ‘romantic movies’.

4. Massachusetts

The fourth most romantic state is Massachusetts. On average, this state searches for romantic terms 1,006 times each month for every 100,000 people who live there.



In Massachusetts, people are searching for ‘engagement rings’ the most, with 19,808 average monthly searches.



‘Florists near me’ is the second most searched for term, with 12,383 searches. ‘Wedding venues’ comes in third place, totaling at 7,508 searches.

5. Pennsylvania

The fifth most romantic state is Pennsylvania. A location known for its picturesque landscapes, this state is searching for romantic terms 952 times per 100,000 residents.



In the last 12 months, ‘engagement rings’ has been searched for 36,800 times and ‘florists near me’ 17,225 times.



‘Wedding venues near me’ also has 14,775 searches, suggesting residents are hoping to plan a celebration in their home state of Pennsylvania.

6. North Carolina

North Carolina is the sixth most romantic state in America. The southern state, with everything from beaches to mountains, has an average monthly search volume of 932 per 100,000 residents.



‘Engagement rings’ takes the top spot with 26,875 average monthly searches. This is followed by ‘florists near me’ with 15,933.



Similar to Pennsylvania, the research suggests that people are hoping to get married close to home with 13,317 searches for ‘wedding venues near me’.

7. Rhode Island

Seventh on the list is Rhode Island. The ocean state is filled with romantic scenery, so it’s no surprise that it has 896 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.



Its residents are searching for ‘engagement rings’ (2,792), ‘florists near me’ (1,942), and ‘wedding venues’ (757) the most.

8. Virginia

Virginia is the eight most romantic state in America. Here, there are 894 average monthly searches for romantic terms, relative to its population size.



‘Engagement rings’ has the most monthly searches (21,175), followed by ‘florists near me’ (11,900), and ‘wedding venues’ (7,683).

9. Maryland

Maryland takes the penultimate spot in the top ten. On average, this northeastern state searches for romantic terms 880 times per month for every 100,000 people.



These include ‘engagement rings’ with 14,125 searches, ‘florists near me’ with 9,417 searches and ‘wedding venues’ with 6,083 searches.

10. Illinois

The tenth most romantic state is Illinois, with 873 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.



The most western state on the list, its people are searching for ‘engagement rings’ (31,600), ‘florists near me’ (13,500), and ‘wedding venues’ (12,808) the most.



A spokesperson at Mark Broumand commented: “This study offers a fascinating insight into the most romantic states in America, with New Jersey, Delaware, and New York coming out on top.



“It’s interesting to note that the vast majority of these states are situated in the east. Illinois is the only exception, coming in tenth place. It seems love is in the air on the east coast!



“‘Engagement rings’ is also the most popular romantic search term, accompanied by ‘florists near me’ and ‘wedding venues’, suggesting a possible rise in proposals in the second half of 2023.”

In Pennsylvania, the top three most searched romantic terms were “Engagement rings”, “Florist near me” and “Wedding venues near me.”