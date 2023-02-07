ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Infrastructure is a widely talked about topic in Pennsylvania — especially when it comes to potholes and road conditions — and a new study ranked PA among the 15 worst roads in the country.

A new study from Construction Coverage, using the International Roughness Index, looked at data to put states into three categories for road conditions: ‘poor,’ ‘fair,’ and ‘good.’ Pennsylvania landed at number 15 in the poor category.

A surprising amount of East Coast states where individuals are more likely to commute via public transit are home to a large share of roadways in poor condition, while Midwest states are more likely to be farther down the list.

The 5 worst states according to the study are:

Rhode Island

New Jersey

California

Massachusetts

Hawaii

“There’s no shortage of roads that need fixing, and total highway expenditures have grown over the past 20 years, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving America’s most common form of transportation,” the study reads. “Funds dedicated to capital outlay, or the cost of equipment or expenditures to make improvements including construction, grew the most and secured the most funds, increasing from $87.4 billion in 2000 to $127.7 billion in 2020. Spending on maintenance also increased by nearly $20 billion, climbing from $43.7 billion in 2000 to $61.4 billion in 2020.”