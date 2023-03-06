(WTAJ) — Sales tax, property tax, gas tax, income tax — it seems like taxes are everywhere and that rings especially true in Pennsylvania.

A new report from WalletHub shows that Pennsylvania has the 4th highest taxes in the country, including Washington D.C. The commonwealth trails only Illinois, Connecticut, and New York.

The average U.S. household pays nearly $11,000 in federal income taxes. However, when it comes to state and local taxes, taxpayers in the most tax-expensive states pay nearly two times more than those in the cheapest states.

For Pennsylvania, WalletHub shows that Pennsylvanians, on average, pay 29.3% more in state and local taxes than the US average. You can click here to see the full numbers for Pennsylvania taxes compared to other states and national averages.

In addition to overall state taxes, Pennsylvania also ranks 3rd for the highest gas tax in the country. The state just saw the gas tax go up for 2023 after a decade-old law triggered an automatic increase.

WalletHub also reports that democratic states typically pay more in taxes than those in republican states — 27.88 average (blue) vs 24.04 average (red).

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In order to identify the states with the highest and lowest tax rates, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four types of taxation: Real-estate tax, vehicle property tax, income tax and sales & excise tax.