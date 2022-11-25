(WTAJ) — While Triple A reports a drop in gas prices across the country as people travel for the holiday, Pennsylvania still ranks top 10 for highest average prices in the US and ranks number one on the east coast.

Over the course of 24 hours, Pennsylvania held tight at the $3.98/per gallon average thanks to some lower prices on the eastern side of the state. Our region, however, is among the highest prices in the state, including Bedford County averaging $4.14 and Elk County at $4.15 per gallon.

All-in-all, this ranks Pennsylvania right in spot number 10 across the United States.

It certainly comes as no surprise that the west coast is seeing the highest gas prices in states like California, Arizona, Oregon, and even Alaska and Hawaii, but even Nevada has a lower average gas price than Pennsylvania according to Triple A’s report for Black Friday.

While Sheetz, based out of Altoona, cut the cost of their 88 fuel to $1.99, there were only select cars that could fill up at that price. Their deal runs from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 28. Unleaded 88 is considered a biofuel and contains 15% ethanol mixed with 85% gasoline.

The average price of regular gas in Pennsylvania on Black Friday 2022 was $3.599, Triple A shows. You can find more stats and numbers on gas prices around Pennsylvania by clicking here to go to Triple A’s interactive map.