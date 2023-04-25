(WTAJ) — Identity theft has been on the rise for years, and in 2022, Pennsylvania became the state with the fourth biggest increase in identity theft.

According to Quote Wizard, Pennsylvania saw a 125 percent increase in identity theft since a 2019 report that looked at credit card fraud, loan or lease fraud, phone or utility fraud, bank fraud, employment or tax-related fraud, government benefits fraud, and “other” identity theft.

Quote Wizard used Federal Trade Commission data on identity theft reports from Q1 2019 all the way to Q4 2022 were used to compile the report.

Screenshot of top ten states for increase of identity theft from Quote Wizard.

Here’s what you should do if you suspect your identity has been comprimised.

Use secure passwords and two-factor authentication. Monitor the accounts for suspicious activity. Consider freezing your credit file with all three credit bureaus. A freeze prevents anyone, including you, from opening a new account with your Social Security number. Just remember to unfreeze your credit when you need to open a new account.

As always, be mindful about any calls, text, or emails that may look suspect and also ask for private informaton like your date of birth, your social security number, or even the city you were born — a common security question theives could use to get into an account without the password.