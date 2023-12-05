PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania representative Glenn “GT” Thompson announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a statement that he released on Dec. 5, during a recent physical he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

While this diagnosis is a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District. “Anyone who’s worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment. I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress. “My faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head-on. I appreciate both prayers and privacy during this time.” Glenn “GT” Thompson shared

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thompson is the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and a senior member of the Education & Workforce Committee.