HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt is reminding Pennsylvanians to register to vote before the deadline on Oct. 23.

To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 7 municipal election, Pa. residents must register to vote by Oct. 23. An individual must be a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, a resident of Pa. and the election district in which the individual plans to register for at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old on the day of the election to be eligible to vote.

“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote to do so before the Oct. 23 deadline,” Schmidt said. “It takes only a few minutes to register, and then you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in the Nov. 7 municipal election.”

Pa. residents who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with any changes to their name, address or party affiliation.

In addition to registering online, residents can also register at the following locations:

County voter registration office

County assistance offices

Woman, Infants and Children program offices

Armed Forces recruitment centers

County Courthouse

Area agencies on aging

County mental health and intellectual disabilities offices

Special education offices in high schools

Department of Transportation driver and photo license centers

Voters can also register by mail.

Registered voters can request a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online. Mail-in or absentee ballot applications must be received by a voter’s county elections board by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Voted mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

For more information on voting and to register, visit the Voting in Pa. website.