HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), two PEMA staff members are in California to help with the devastating floods and damage throughout the state.

“The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been as shocking as it has been heartbreaking,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Pennsylvania is one of the most flood-prone states in the nation, and as a result, our staff have the experience to provide this much-needed support to our counterparts and communities in California.”

The PEMA staff will be near Sacramento, California’s capital, for two weeks.

California requested assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows all 50 states, and U.S. territories, to share resources during disasters.

No Pennsylvania tax dollars will be used during the PEMA staffer’s deployment as all costs related to EMAC assistance are paid by the requesting state, according to PEMA.