FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hannah Lee and Skye Rex, the Franklin County sisters who went missing more than three years ago, were found safe on April 19, 2023, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Lashada Lee, the girl’s mother, was arraigned at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on two counts of interference with the custody of children that she was charged with in 2020, according to online court documents. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 25 and had bail set at $25,000.

Lee and Rex were seven-years-old and five-years-old when they were initially reported missing from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on March 17, 2020, after last being seen on March 15, 2020.

It is not clear where the sisters were found, but Waynesboro Police previously believed they were in the Washington D.C. area.

Police say Hannah and Skye are in the custody of “Children and Youth” and a non-custodial parent while they await a hearing.

The girl’s father John Rex said Wednesday “I’m so grateful for everyone’s support in helping us get to this day. Time froze three (years) ago when my beautiful girls were suddenly taken from my life. I’m overjoyed and now focusing on getting the girls back home with me. I ask for privacy at this time as we navigate the coming days. Thank you.”