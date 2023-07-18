(WHTM) – The state budget is now 18 days late and counting. Most of you haven’t noticed and aren’t impacted, but schools certainly are.

Schools like Cumberland Valley are out of session. Lawmakers left session earning and incomplete on their constitutionally required assignment of a state budget.

David Christopher, Superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District said, “The biggest impact to us is that some of the additional funding for school security, for mental health, supports those types of things. We have no idea whether we can spend it.”

The Department of Education says checks for special education funding, due this month, will absolutely be delayed to public schools. Money for basic education, due next month, is in jeopardy without a finished budget.

Christopher said, “If we don’t receive the money until September, we’re unlikely to be able to do things with that funding until January or February to try and get those things worked out. And that, that’s really unfair to our kids.”

It’s not just public school kids being impacted.

John Cominsky, Principle of Trinity High School said, “We do receive some money for textbooks.”

Trinity Catholic High School expects about $80,000 for non-religious, core-subject textbooks.

Cominsky said, “Normally we would order them in July, receive them in August, be ready to go when school starts at the end of August. That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”

Cumberland Valley will eventually get $16 million but with a healthy suburban property tax base it can pay the bills until the log jam breaks. Christopher has Superintendent friends that aren’t so lucky.

“This is a major problem for them. They’re going to be taking out loans. They’re going to be doing things that are not good and really put them in a really vulnerable position, I think to make school run,” said Christopher.

Especially frustrating to school leaders, the budgets agree to and passed and a relatively small fight over vouchers has stopped the rest of the cash from flowing.

Cominsky said, “There’s a couple of places where they disagree and they can hammer that out. But when it comes to the books and supplies that the kids need on a daily basis, let’s get it together and get them what they need.”

Christopher said, “Get back in there and to finalize this budget, and figure out how to make it happen because the kids in Pennsylvania deserve that.”

The Department of Education says there is some federal funding due to schools this month. That will be held up as long as the state budget is held up.