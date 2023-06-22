HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced funeral arrangements for Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., who lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, June 17.

Services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie, Pa. Public viewing is currently scheduled for two sessions on Monday. The first will be from noon to 3 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the same location.

On Saturday, June 17, Trooper Rougeau was shot and killed when he encountered an individual who was the subject of a manhunt in Juniata County. The individual, identified as Brandon Stine, fired multiple rounds from a rifle at marked police vehicles in the Troop G Lewistown lot. After fatally shooting Rougeau, Stine was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Rougeau was assigned to Troop G, Lewistown. He enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York. He transferred to Troop G, Lewistown in March 2023. He was 29 years old.

Rougeau is the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.