(WTAJ) — Troopers in Pennsylvania are going to be on the lookout for people using their cellphone while driving as part of a week-long multi-state project to deter distracted driving.

In 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 3,142 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers.

The campaign, called the “6 State Trooper Project,” focuses on distracted driving enforcement with an emphasis on raising awareness about reckless and careless driving associated with texting and cell phone use. The project begins Monday, April 3, and ends Saturday, April 10.

During the campaign, state police in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana will be focusing more on:

Texting while driving

Handheld mobile devices

Prohibiting use of hearing impairment devices

Prohibited texting-based communication

Careless driving

Reckless driving

Image display devices

State police said sending or reading a text will take your eyes off the roadway for approximately five seconds, which is equivalent to driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed. If you can’t wait to send a text, pull over to a safe location first.

“You could pay with a ticket, or you could pay with your life,” troopers said. “Texting and driving always has a cost.”

In Pennsylvania and many other states, texting and driving comes with a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $500.